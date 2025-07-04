The fourth annual Isle of Man Pensions Governance Conference will take place this November.
Organised by pension and retirement benefits solutions provider, Braddan-based Boal & Co, the conference will take place on Friday, November 7 at the Comis Hotel in Santon.
The full day event will be sponsored, for the first time, by Department for Enterprise agency Finance Isle of Man.
The sponsorship supports Finance Isle of Man’s purpose to promote and develop the island’s financial and professional services industry.
The Isle of Man's only dedicated pensions conference, the educational and informative event is specifically created for anyone involved with the governance and/or oversight of Isle of Man company pension schemes or group personal pensions.
It typically attracts a cross section of pension trustees, human resource professionals, company directors and third-party advisers including independent financial advisors, lawyers and accountants.
The interactive and educational agenda is set to feature a mix of presentations, expert panels and breakout sessions delivered by leaders in the field of pensions from the Isle of Man and further afield, including representatives from Boal & Co, CMS, the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority, Hymans Robertson, Keystone Law, Mercer and more.
Topics will range from regulatory obligations, legal and tax considerations to administrative duties, technical, actuarial and investment matters.
Head of Insurance and Pensions, Finance Isle of Man Simon Pickering said: ‘I am thrilled to announce Finance Isle of Man’s involvement with this year’s Pension Governance Conference.
‘The event is always enjoyable and hugely informative. It’s a pertinent fit for Finance Isle of Man, given its focus on supporting and developing the financial sector in the island.
‘The conference is a valuable learning opportunity for professional pension trustees as well as any Isle of Man employers offering their employees access to a pension scheme.’
Karen Kelly, group director, Boal & Co, commented: ‘The conference continues to fill a gap in education for the governance and oversight of Isle of Man employer facilitated pension schemes.
‘It has grown in popularity year-on-year, with consistently positive feedback from delegates.
‘From HR professionals facilitating the provision of group personal pensions, to professional trustees, the conference offers a professional development platform for anyone with involvement in Isle of Man pensions.
‘We are delighted to welcome Finance Isle of Man as sponsor and envisage the agency’s involvement will support us to promote the conference to an even wider audience this year.’
Several speakers have already been lined up for the event, with more to be confirmed.
The full conference agenda will be released on Boal & Co’s website (www.boalco.com) in the coming weeks.
To register for the Isle of Man Pensions Governance Conference, visit: https://www.boalco.com/news/isle-of-man-pensions-governance-conference-2025
Tickets start at £125 for the ‘early bird’ rate, which is available until September 30.
