The Isle of Man Post Office (IoMPO) has announced a significant move in its journey towards sustainability with the procurement of 13 new electric vehicles (EVs).
This latest addition is part of the organisation’s broader strategy to transition to a zero-emission delivery fleet by 2028.
IoMPO stated that last year, 74% of its direct emissions came from its vehicle fleet, making the switch to electric vehicles a key part of its environmental goals.
In addition to the change in fleet, the Post Office is also focusing on reducing emissions in its buildings and operations.
Recent steps include installing energy-efficient LED lighting across its estate, introducing recycling programs, and providing carbon literacy training to staff.
Simon Kneen, chief executive of IoMPO and chair of its environmental sustainability committee, said: ‘As the island’s trusted delivery partner, we are proud to be transitioning to a fully electric delivery fleet, as we continue on our journey towards a greener and more sustainable future.
‘Last year, our fleet generated 74% of the emissions we generate directly.
‘Our commitment to a delivery fleet with zero tailpipe emissions by 2028 is a cornerstone of our strategy to lead by example in the fight against climate change.’
This initiative is forms part of a strategy focused on three key areas: zero emissions first and last mile deliveries, zero emissions operations, and collaborating for change.
The introduction of these electric vehicles, alongside future optimisation of delivery routes, is said to ‘significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and noise pollution’, aligning with the Post Office’s mission ‘to provide convenient, dependable, and sustainable delivery partner services that benefit the Manx economy’.
Over the next few years customers will see the traditional red diesel vehicles replaced with electric vehicles.
The organisation said it will ‘continue to track and report its progress annually, ensuring that it remains on course to meet the ambitious targets set’.