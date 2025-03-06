More than 100 guests from across the island’s business community celebrated a Douglas firm’s 20th anniversary recently.
Prospect Hill-based Expol is a provider of risk mitigation and forensic investigation services which covers work including compliance training, employment screening and enhanced due diligence research.
Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Jane Poole-Wilson was among guests at the event who included Expol customers, plus present employees and consultants.
Over the years Expol has provided services to numerous public and private sector clients, on-island and off-island, including governments, regulatory bodies, representative organisations, plus businesses in the finance, gaming and legal sectors.
Expol chief executive Rob Kinrade, who served as a police officer for more than 20 years prior to this role with the firm, thanked all the guests for helping to celebrate the company’s anniversary, especially those who had travelled from off-island.
He paid tribute to current and former members of the Expol team, including founder David Bell, researchers, investigators and directors.
Last but not least, he said, thanks must go to loyal customers, many of whom were at the event.
He commented: ‘Without you we don’t have a business.’
He added that support from customers, no matter how big or small, is highly valued, never taken for granted, and always appreciated.
Expol was founded in 2005 by former Detective Chief Inspector and Senior Investigating Officer Mr Bell. He retired from the day-to-day running of the business in 2021 but still works with Expol as a consultant.
The 20th anniversary celebrations were held in the Sanderson’s Suite at the Claremont Hotel on Loch Promenade in Douglas.