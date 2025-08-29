The Isle of Man Government is intensifying efforts to safeguard the island’s finance sector from organised crime, with new measures to strengthen oversight, intelligence-sharing and compliance frameworks.
Progress will be showcased at the 2025 Countering Financial Crime Conference, which will take place at the Villa Marina tomorrow (Wednesday).
The event will bring together regulators, policymakers and industry leaders to review emerging risks, international developments and the island’s achievements over the past year.
Deputy Chief Minister Jane Poole-Wilson, who leads the Government’s Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism strategy, said the island must remain vigilant: ‘We do not tolerate the use of our financial or immigration systems for criminal activity. Protecting our international reputation requires close collaboration between industry, regulators and government.’
Over the past 12 months, authorities have advanced the Financial Crime Strategy 2024–26, introducing tighter immigration controls and enhancing supervisory and enforcement powers across multiple agencies. Frameworks to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing (ML/TF/PF) are being updated to reflect international standards.
Conference sessions will highlight improvements in risk monitoring and cross-agency data analysis, with regulators stressing the need for timely intelligence-sharing.
Law enforcement continues to take proportionate action against potentially harmful activity to demonstrate the effectiveness of the island’s AML/CFT regime while supporting business confidence.
The government is also preparing for the MONEYVAL evaluation in 2026, which will assess the island’s compliance with global financial crime standards. Outreach to industry has been expanded, with forums, workshops and new guidance designed to help firms maintain robust compliance systems.
A key development was the publication of the National Risk Appetite Statement (NRAS) in May 2025, setting out requirements for businesses in the e-gaming and related sectors to assess and manage financial crime risks. This marks the first stage of a broader refresh of the island’s National Risk Assessment (NRA).
Additional investment has enabled the recruitment of international financial crime specialists to review frameworks, close vulnerabilities and ensure the island remains well-positioned both for MONEYVAL and long-term AML/CFT resilience.