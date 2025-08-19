With just three weeks remaining to submit an entry, the 2025 Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence are fast approaching and the countdown has begun.
Hosted by Media Isle of Man and now in its nineteenth year, the awards celebrate the island’s entrepreneurial spirit and showcase individuals, businesses and community organisations that stand out for their achievements. Entries close at noon on September 11 2025.
The benefits of entering reach well beyond awards night itself. For many organisations, the process of putting together a submission encourages a valuable pause to reflect on progress, celebrate milestones and set goals.
Even being shortlisted can raise a profile within the island community and across wider networks. Nominations and wins can build credibility with customers, inspire staff pride and strengthen relationships with partners.
Molly Spiers of CoinCorner, a previous winner, described how the award ‘validated the hard work, vision, and values that drive our team. It meant a lot to be recognised for the work we have been doing, which was incredibly motivating.’ She added that since winning, the company has expanded its team, diversified its offerings and entered new markets. ‘The recognition opened doors to collaborations and opportunities that might not have been available otherwise.’
There are 16 categories to choose from, and it is possible to enter more than one. Examples include Celebrating Local Food and Drink, Digital Innovation of the Year, Employer of the Year, Environmental or Sustainable Initiative of the Year, Excellence in Customer Service and Health and Wellbeing Initiative of the Year.
The entry process has been designed to be straightforward. The form must be completed online in one sitting using a single browser, and only the first submission per category will be accepted. Entrants are asked to complete three sections of the form covering information about their organisation, what it achieved, and how those achievements were made possible. Supporting materials may also be uploaded, such as videos, certificates and reports.
Judging is carried out by an independent panel of local business leaders who carefully consider every entry before selecting three finalists in each category.
Finalists are announced in advance of the event, and each will take part in a professional video shoot that will be showcased on the awards night. All finalists will receive an invitation to the glittering black-tie awards ceremony on November 20 2025 in the Royal Hall at the Villa Marina, Douglas, where the winners will be revealed at what is always one of the highlights of the Manx calendar.
With just three weeks left to enter the awards, this is the moment to seize the opportunity to showcase your organisation’s excellence, growth and impact. Do not miss the chance to tell your story and receive the recognition it deserves. Enter today at www.afe.im.