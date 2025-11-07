Island-based Bespoke Recruitment has recently appointed Tom Rogers as senior recruiter.
A spokesperson for the firm that was founded in 2006 said: ‘Tom brings more than 15 years of experience across business development, sales, people management and client engagement.
‘Before relocating to the Isle of Man and into recruitment in 2022, he founded and managed several successful ventures, giving him a strong commercial understanding and an entrepreneurial mindset that sets him apart in the industry.
‘With a genuine passion for people and an interest in what drives both personal and business success, Tom takes a hands-on, consultative approach to recruitment.
‘He believes in building meaningful relationships and takes pride in connecting great people with their perfect opportunities, always ensuring the right fit for both clients and candidates.
‘Known for his professionalism, integrity, and approachable nature, Tom works closely with businesses to understand their culture, goals, and long-term vision.
‘He’s equally invested in his candidates, taking time to learn what motivates them and helping them take the next confident step in their careers.
‘Driven by a commitment to excellence, Tom thrives on creating lasting partnerships and delivering a service that’s both personal and effective.
‘His balance of commercial insight, empathy, and clear communication makes him a trusted advisor to those he works with and someone who genuinely enjoys seeing others succeed.’
