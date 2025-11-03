What began as a one-night tribute has evolved into one of the Isle of Man’s most beloved jazz ensembles and now, Blue Vannin Jazz are preparing to take their sound across the Irish Sea.
Formed in 2017 to mark 50 years since the passing of jazz legend John Coltrane, Blue Vannin Jazz was never meant to last beyond a single performance.
But after that initial gig at the July Blues Club, the band was invited back to play at a blues festival, followed by a monthly residency at the Queen’s Hotel. From there, word spread and so did their reputation.
‘By way of background, Blue Vannin were supposed to be a one-off cameo,’ recalls band member Jerry Carter.
‘But then we were asked to play at a blues festival, and later the Queen’s Hotel. After that, the Erin Arts Centre, the Laxey Working Men’s Institute, and the sailing club approached us, suddenly, we became a regular band.’
Since those early days, the group has continued to grow and evolve, featuring an ever-changing line-up of musicians such as Taylor Alan Barnes and Dave Newton.
‘Lots of people have approached us asking if they could give it a try,’ Jerry says.
‘We’ve evolved into a band committed to giving people an opportunity to play jazz.’
This month marks a milestone for the group as they prepare for their first UK gigs in Brighton, with consecutive performances on November 15 and 16.
They’ll take to the stage at The Brunswick, one of Brighton’s most established arts venues, as well as The Round Georges.
‘As we’re getting a bit older, we came up with the wacky idea of going on tour,’ laughs Jerry.
‘With our contacts - including UK saxophonist Beccy Rork, who’s a regular visitor to the island- we’re now playing two gigs in Brighton and really looking forward to the experience.’
Their performances promise to be as dynamic as ever. The band’s line-up shifts from gig to gig, giving each show its own flavour.
With members playing a range of instruments, including the: saxophone, piano, guitar, drums, and trumpet among them, no two sets are ever quite the same.
Blue Vannin are also key organisers of the annual Port Erin Jazz Festival and have performed at events including the North Quay Jazz and Blues Festival. Through their upcoming tour, they hope to showcase not just their own music, but also the wider creative spirit of the island.
‘We’re really excited about actually going off-island,’ Jerry says.
‘We’ve been rehearsing hard for this trip. Hopefully everyone enjoys the music, we make some new friends and maybe even have the occasional half of shandy.’
If all goes well, the band plans to make the UK tour an annual tradition.
As Jerry jokes: ‘We average an age of around 100 and look great on radio.’