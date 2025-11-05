Unions have unanimously rejected a ‘full and final’ pay offer for air traffic control officers (ATCOs) at Isle of Man Airport.
Airport bosses said there is no additional money available and the Department of Infrastructure will now seek to resolve the dispute through conciliation via the Manx Industrial Relations Service (MIRS).
The offer of a 6% increase in basic pay, which would be in addition to a possible 3% settlement from Public Services Commission negotiations, would take an ATCO’s salary from £101,316 to £110,616, and that of a supervisor from £105,299 to £114,965.
This proposal was subject to ATCOs agreeing to support all requested airport extensions up to cater for a latest departure time of 11pm, and overnight standby duties for out-of-hours flights by the air ambulance and Search & Rescue flights.
They would also have had to commit to two training days a year outside of normal rostered hours.
Interim airport director Geoffrey Pugh described the offer’s unanimous rejection by members of both the Prospect and Unite unions as ‘disappointing’.
But Unite’s regional officer Debbie Halsall said it was ‘wholly inappropriate to issue what reads like a list of instructions, ultimatums, and implied threats during an active industrial dispute and while you are simultaneously seeking conciliation’.
Pay negotiations began informally in late 2023 and the full and final revised offer was made on August 22 this year following a series of further negotiations covering pay, pay progression for student ATCOs, additional pay for ATC specialist roles, overtime and loss of licence insurance.
There are currently four student ATCOs and two experienced ATCOs awaiting elements of unit training but there is currently no unit training taking place.
In an email to all ATCOs, Mr Pugh said: ‘The airport and department have at each stage of these negotiations acted swiftly and in good faith to put forward meaningful offers to achieve a positive outcome.
‘However, the lack of unit training is now having a clear negative impact on individual trainees and risks further longer-term detriment to the operational effectiveness and resilience of the ATC unit and airport.’
Mr Pugh said that while going down the route of conciliation, the airport was open to ‘attempt further meaningful negotiation’ with the unions.
But he said several operational matters needed to be urgently addressed to continue to provide a reliable public service without undue disruption.
He said full unit training must recommence as soon as possible and from December all ATCOs will be expected to cover requested extensions up to 11pm.
In her response to the interim airport director, Unite’s regional officer wrote: ‘You cannot declare a “full and final” offer and then in the next breath propose further talks.’
Ms Halsall insisted that no new duties, extensions or changes to existing arrangements will be agreed or assumed during a live dispute and attempts to go around collective representation by inviting individuals to confidential HR discussions are not acceptable.
But she added: ‘My position remains consistent: I want an agreement, I want progress, and I want a resolution.’
In the House of Keys this week, Infrastructure Minister Michelle Haywood was quizzed over the email sent to ATCOs by the interim airport director and a claim that two ATCOs on full pay had not been allowed to work.
Jason Moorhouse (Arbory, Castletown and Malew), said the email had been interpreted by some as ‘aggressive’.
Dr Haywood said she would not be commenting on employment matters but insisted she had ‘full confidence that the operations of the airport are indeed safe’.
She said there is always some scope for changing the tone of language with letters written by officers ‘who are just trying to get on with the job’.
The Minister said the airport currently employs 15 air traffic controllers, some full qualified, some partially qualified and some students who are yet to qualify. ‘Because of the limitations of staff still under training, there are still some gaps in coverage,’ she said.
Mr Pugh told the Government Conference in September that six experienced ATCOS and eight students had been recruited since 2018, but training remained challenging.
‘It takes time and people move on,’ he said but said that since May planned closures due to air traffic control breaks are down by two thirds on average and they last no longer than 35 minutes.
Ronaldsway’s traffic control tower has been operated since May under a ‘special attention’ enforcement status from the Isle of Man Civil Aviation Authority due to staffing and management issues.