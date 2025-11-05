Blein ny Gaelgey – the Year of the Manx Language 2026 was officially launched at Noa Market Hall in Douglas on Tuesday evening (4 November 2025), where more than 100 guests gathered to celebrate what Manx means to our sense of place, nationally and internationally.
Hosted by Jeebin – the Manx Language Network, the launch brought together educators, community leaders, funders and supporters to mark the start of a year dedicated to Manx.
The event provided a vibrant showcase of the language in action, with interactive displays from local organisations, opportunities to meet those championing Manx in education and the arts, and a look ahead to the exciting programme planned for 2026.
Guests were also treated to live performances, including traditional Manx tunes and songs from Culture Vannin’s youth group Scran, ahead of their Royal Albert Hall debut next week, and a captivating medley from Skeealyn Vannin.
Blein ny Gaelgey will feature concerts, events, workshops, educational projects, and cultural experiences across the Island and beyond, open to everyone from curious beginners to fluent speakers.
Chrissy Callaghan, Chair of Jeebin, said, ‘Our aim is to ensure that everyone, wherever they’re from, whatever their knowledge of Manx is, knows that this language belongs to us all. Blein ny Gaelgey will celebrate and shine a light on what’s already happening, bring Manx to new audiences and create a lasting legacy.’
Chief minister, Alfred Cannan MHK endorsed the campaign, recognising the Manx language as a powerful expression of the island’s identity.
He said: ‘The Year of the Manx Language in 2026 represents an opportunity for us all to reconnect with the roots of our national identity. In an increasingly globalised world, it is more important than ever that we champion what makes our Island unique.’
‘This initiative will not only celebrate our heritage but also inspire future generations to engage with the language and culture that define us. I encourage everyone to participate, to learn, and to support this important year. Gura mie eu.’
The headline event sponsor was Island Escapes, with support from Digital Group and WE Teare Ltd, whose generous support helped create an unforgettable start to the year.
John Keggin, Commercial Director of Island Escapes, said, ‘Island Escapes was founded in the Isle of Man, and as a socially responsible company we are committed to the community we live and work in. The Manx language is one of the many things that makes our Island unique and of interest.
We’re excited to be getting behind the Year of Manx and sharing this with the many visitors we expect to welcome to our shores next year.’
The first event to kick off Blein ny Gaelgey will be hosted at Peel Cathedral.
‘Oie’ll Verree’ translates to ‘Old Christmas Concert’, where Manx language charity Mooinjer Veggey will present a night of music and language. Ticket information will soon be available.
Blein ny Gaelgey - Year of the Manx Language will run throughout 2026, with opportunities for everyone to get involved - for more information visit www.yearofmanx.im