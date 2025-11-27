An island resident has been elected as the youngest director of a global professional body that comprises lawyers, accountants, trustees and other practitioners.
Private wealth practitioner Joel Waterhouse will begin his three-year term with STEP Global from January 1.
Joel becomes the third Isle of Man resident to hold this prestigious position as one of eight directors at the top of the global STEP organisation since its founding in 1991.
That was, coincidentally, the same year Joel was born making him STEP Global’s youngest director to date.
Joel already serves as a director of STEP Isle of Man and sits on its education and marketing committee. He has also represented the Isle of Man on the STEP global council for the past six years - a role that made him eligible for election to the global board.
In addition, the keen golfer and rugby player is a founding member of STEP’s global Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (ED&I) committee, helping to promote best practice and support initiatives such as the creation of Next Generation Committees, including the one recently established in the Isle of Man.
STEP (the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners) is a global professional membership body headquartered in London.
It represents more than 22,000 members across more than 100 countries, including lawyers, accountants, trustees, and other professionals who advise families on how to plan, manage, and protect their assets.
A STEP spokesperson said: ‘STEP’s mission is to inspire confidence in estate and wealth planning across generations through education, professional standards, public policy work, and collaboration.
‘The Isle of Man branch of STEP is particularly active, with around 400 local members who regularly participate in training sessions, seminars and networking events organised by the branch committee.’
Speaking about his appointment, Joel said: ‘It is a testament to the work and dedication of STEP’s leadership in areas such as ED&I that I have been able to assume this role - and to do so as the youngest director to date.
‘It also reflects the strong reputation that the Isle of Man holds within the global STEP community, and I am incredibly grateful for the trust placed in me by representatives from across the world.’
Adam Beighton, chair of STEP Isle of Man, added: ‘It is great to see Joel achieve this position, and it shows what our members can accomplish with the right amount of dedication.
‘As a volunteer organisation, our committee members devote a huge amount of personal time to supporting the local industry through education and events such as our annual conference.
‘I have no doubt that Joel’s new appointment will strengthen our local branch by bringing international best practice and fresh insights from the global Board.’
For more information about STEP Isle of Man, or to enquire about joining, please email [email protected] or log on to www.step.org
- Got workplace news to share? Email [email protected] with details for possible publication. Include your phone number so we can verify information quickly if needed.