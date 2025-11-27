University College Isle of Man (UCM) is calling on businesses to support the upcoming Pan-Island Skills Test, which will be hosted in the island in February next year.
The event brings together top apprentices from across the Isle of Man and Channel Islands to compete in a skills challenge.
Apprentices will go head-to-head in disciplines including brickwork, carpentry and joinery, electrical installation, land management, motor vehicle, painting and decorating and plumbing.
This year marks the first time motor vehicle apprentices will take part in the competition.
A UCM spokesperson said: ‘Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses looking to align themselves with excellence in vocational education and support the next generation of skilled professionals.
‘Seven category sponsorships are available at £900 each.’
The Pan-Island Skills Test rotates annually between UCM, Highlands College in Jersey and The Guernsey Institute, and is known for its competitive spirit and high standards. It celebrates the dedication and talent of apprentices in construction, horticulture and motor vehicle trades.
Sam Warren, head of faculty at UCM, said: ‘This is a brilliant opportunity for businesses to champion the future of the construction and motor vehicle industries.
‘The Pan-Island Skills Test is not just a competition - it’s a celebration of craftsmanship, innovation and hard work. Our learners consistently impress, making their employers and the island proud. We’re excited to welcome sponsors who want to be part of this inspiring event.’
