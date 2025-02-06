Chief executive of investment management company Ramsey Crookall, Joanna Crookall, was recognised for her achievements with the much-coveted Outstanding Individual of Year award at the recent Citywealth International Financial Centre Awards.
Joanna was one of three winners from the Isle of Man with JTC and Appleby also scooping awards at the January 28 ceremony.
The former took the top prize in the Trust Company of the Year (Isle of Man) category, with Equiom runner-up.
Aidan Davin, managing director of the Douglas-based firm said: ‘This recognition for the Isle of Man team is a fantastic endorsement of the key role we play as part of the global JTC network.
‘We have an incredibly experienced and growing team here – we have more than doubled the size of our team in the island over the past three years – and they thrive on providing international clients with innovative, cost-effective solutions.
‘I am absolutely delighted that their expertise and contribution to our Group-wide ambitions, as well as the strategic importance of the Isle of Man, have been reflected through this award.’
Appleby was named Law Firm of Year (Isle of Man) class. Cains were runner-up.
Appleby partner Juan Thornley, who attended the evening and collected the award of behalf the law firm, said: ‘It was a real pleasure to collect the award on behalf of the firm. A well-earned acknowledgement of the exceptional team in the Isle of Man.
Mark Holligon, Appleby Isle of Man managing partner added: ‘We were delighted to not only be considered as a finalist but even more so to also come away from the awards evening as the Law Firm of the Year in the Isle of Man.
‘This award follows a successful year for Appleby and we’re proud to be recognised for our team’s expertise and the high standard of service that we provide to our clients across a wide range of practice areas.’
Now in their 14th year, organisers say these awards were established to highlight the excellence of the international financial centres and their advisors and managers in the private wealth sector.
They were created by multi award-winning Karen Jones, chief executive officer of Citywealth, who founded the company in 2005.
Hosted by Lord Brady of Altrincham PC, the event took place at the end of last month at One Moorgate Place in London.
The evening was given a hint of Scottish flavour by a kilted bagpiper in celebration of Burns Night.
The healthy sum o£ £5,100 was raised during the evening for the very worthwhile charity Maggie’s, that provides care and support for cancer sufferers at their nationwide centres.
Livi Deane, who starred in the recent series of The Traitors UK, and who had her right eye removed after being diagnosed with eye cancer, was the spokesperson for the charity.