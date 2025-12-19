‘Mystery in White’ by J. Jefferson Farjeon
Hardback, British Library, £14.99
On Christmas Eve, heavy snowfall brings a train to a halt. Several passengers take shelter in a deserted country house, the fire has been lit and the table laid for tea, but no one is at home.
Trapped together for Christmas, the passengers begin to unravel the secrets of the empty house when a murderer strikes in their midst.
Out of print since the 1930s, this classic Christmas mystery has been republished by the British Library.
With an updated introduction by award winning crime writer, Martin Edwards, this glittering special edition makes the perfect gift for any crime lover this Christmas.
‘The Murder at World’s End’ by Ros Montgomery
Hardback, penguin Viking, £16.99
The Viscount of Tithe Hall is absorbed in feverish preparations for the apocalypse. Sealing The Hall from top to bottom, but he does not recognise the danger that lies within...
By morning, he will be dead in his study, murdered by his own ancestral crossbow. Suspect, Stephen Pike, is the newest member of staff.
Leaping to his aide comes Miss Decima Stockingham, the fearless, foul-mouthed, 80-year-old matriarch. A murder is just the thrill she's been waiting for. Together, they navigate secret passages, buried grudges and rising terror to unmask the killer before it's too late.