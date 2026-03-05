Psycho oncology provision for cancer patients and their families in the island has been boosted by a generous donation of £55,000 from the Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association.
The service is provided by charity Minds Matter from the newly opened Mannin Cancer Help Centre opposite Noble’s Hospital. It offers assessment, and access to appropriate sessions with a qualified and specialist therapist.
The support is available to cancer patients, or their family members when they need it, at any point in their diagnosis or treatment. This might be whilst waiting for test results, waiting for treatment to begin, whilst undergoing treatment, or at any stage where people feel vulnerable and overwhelmed by their or their loved one’s cancer diagnosis.
This service is overseen by a consultant clinical psychologist and allows access to a range of therapeutic support, according to individual need.
This service, which is part funded by Mannin Cancers Support Group, has been bolstered by the donation of £55,000 from the association’s Ena Quirk Legacy fund.
Malcolm Clague, chairman of the Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association, said: ‘The Association is pleased to be able to provide the additional funding to enable the support provided by Minds Matter to get up and running for those seeking assistance with their mental well-being through various stages of their cancer journey.
‘Ena Quirk had been a headmistress at the Peel Clothworkers Primary School and considered the well-being of her pupils’ paramount. She would be pleased that her legacy is assisting the provision of such an accessible psycho-oncology service.’
Chief executive of Minds Matter Andrea Chambers added: ‘The roots of our charity, founded in 1983 as The Manx Cancer Help Association, are firmly grounded in offering essential support around mental health and wellbeing for cancer patients and their families.
‘It is an essential service, and we are proud to continue it though Minds Matter, now based at the new Mannin Cancer Help Centre as part of their growing range of support.’