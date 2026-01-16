Noventre is fast establishing itself as a standout name in the Isle of Man’s technology sector, turning heads with its personalised approach to IT support for local businesses.
While the name may sound new, the company behind it is anything but.
Formerly known as Wi-Manx, Noventre brings more than 20 years of experience on the Island, with a long-standing reputation built on trust, reliability and strong local relationships.
Its recent rebrand to a sophisticated provider of connectivity services may have surprised some, but the company’s purpose remains firmly the same: Dedicated to supporting the Manx community and beyond, Noventre delivers fast, practical technology solutions at competitive prices.
That focus has earned the business a loyal client base, from long-standing island businesses such as Robinsons to newer enterprises including private healthcare providers Clinic Savoir.
Isle of Man Today and the Isle of Man Examiner takes a closer look at why local businesses are choosing Noventre and what sets the company and brand apart in an increasingly competitive technology landscape.’
Robinsons
Known for their fresh local produce, community focused feel and reliable services - Robinsons has been a staple supplier on the Isle of Man for generations, playing an important role in the island’s food ecosystem.
One of the reasons Robinson’s is so successful is down to the fact that they operate as a business 24/7 for 365 days of the year.
With success comes challenges - which is where Noventre stepped-in to alleviate any bumps along the road.
Robinson’s handles a very high volume of incoming and outgoing phone calls across multiple departments including retail, wholesale, distribution, floristry and corporate services.
Before partnering with Noventre, they needed a telephony system that was easy to use across multiple sites, capable of handling high volumes of phone calls and resilient enough to support time-critical 24/7 operations.
Due to Robinsons’ vast range of customers within different sectors, any down time was critical. Noventre met all of Robinsons’ needs through delivering a modern, fully managed telephony solution. It was specifically designed to support Robinsons’ busy retail and wholesale environment, providing reliability across all sites.
Since switching to Noventre the family-run business has benefited from smoother day-day communication, improved reliability and better workflow across departments. The business benefits from Noventre’s local support team, ensuring rapid assistance whenever it’s needed.
Janna, CEO of Robinson’s, says reliable communication is essential,
‘We’re a 24/7 business and handle a huge amount of phone calls every day. The phone system we have with Noventre is slick, reliable and absolutely critical to the smooth running of our business and the businesses we supply.’
The relationship between Noventre and Robinson’s continues to grow, with both teams regularly collaborating, sharing ideas and supporting each other as locally owned Manx businesses.
Clinic Savoir
With a presence in both Douglas and Ramsey, Clinic Savoir is the new kid on the block. They are a new private healthcare provider here on the island, established with the purpose of providing specialist healthcare services for residents.
They offer private consultations, diagnostics and ongoing care for patients in need of faster access to treatments. Services include cardiology, skin cancer screening and treatment, prostate cancer checks, hypertension management and geriatric frailty assessment, with plans to introduce private cancer services in partnership with Clatterbridge.
A core part of their mission is accessibility, including working with charities to provide pro bono services where possible.
Three key factors drove Clinic Savoir to seek support from Noventre - reliability, security and simplicity, all critical aspects of both patient and staff care.
With a mix of permanent and visiting staff and clinicians, Clinic Savoir required a specialist technology setup that would support smooth, stress-free day-to-day operations. Secure handling of patient data and minimal ongoing IT management were essential.
With the customer’s requirements in mind, Noventre partnered closely with Clinic Savoir to design and deliver a practical, future-ready solution.
The solution comprised high-speed fibre connectivity across all sites, a managed network and WiFi with secure site-to-site access. Noventre also provided the clinic with a VoIP phone system - a modern communication solution that allows users to make and receive calls using an internet connection - furthering the clinic’s accessibility.
Clinic Savoir didn’t have to worry about researching the market for hardware. Noventre supplied and supported all the clinic’s sites, ensuring a dependable set-up from the get-go.
The benefits of this level of support and infrastructure have outnumbered themselves for the Clinic since day one. Through working with Noventre, the business has developed a consistent and dependable relationship, allowing the Clinic to keep their focus where it should be - their patients.
Clinic Savoir describes Noventre as proactive, responsive and easy to work with,
‘Noventre have been supportive from the outset, translating our non-technical requirements into a solution that works. They’ve taken the time to understand our business and have been flexible in their approach. There’s an energy and enthusiasm from the team that we haven’t experienced elsewhere, and we genuinely feel like we’re working in partnership.’
Clinic Savoir and Noventre continue to work closely together as the clinic expands its services and footprint across the Isle of Man.
With a secure, scalable technology foundation in place, Clinic Savoir can focus on what matters most: delivering high-quality, accessible healthcare for the Isle of Man community.
You can contact Noventre via their website at https://www.noventre.com/business/, by phone on 01624 663333, or by email at [email protected].