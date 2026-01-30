The Isle of Man Government has launched a public consultation on proposed changes to planning rules that could make it easier for homeowners to construct certain garden buildings without applying for planning permission.
The consultation relates to amendments to Class 15 of the Town and Country Planning (Permitted Development) Order 2025 and is open for feedback until Monday, February 23.
The proposals are intended to update and clarify the types of garden structures that may be built under permitted development rights.
Among the suggested changes is an increase in the maximum height and size limits for garden buildings. The proposals also introduce additional provisions for more substantially constructed garden rooms, reflecting their growing popularity for uses such as home offices or recreational spaces.
In addition, the amendments aim to provide clearer guidance on where garden buildings and pergolas can be located within a property and how they may be used.
According to the government, the changes are designed to give homeowners greater flexibility while continuing to protect the wellbeing of neighbours and the quality of life within residential areas.
The proposals seek to balance development opportunities with considerations such as visual impact, privacy and residential amenity.
Minister for the Cabinet Office, David Ashford, said: ‘The consultation follows feedback from a 2024 review of permitted development rights, which showed a growing demand for more flexible and modern garden buildings, reflecting how people now use their homes.
‘These proposed amendments are intended to provide greater clarity and flexibility for homeowners, while ensuring appropriate safeguards remain in place. We encourage members of the public and industry specialists to take part in the consultation and share their views.’
Members of the public can respond to the consultation by visiting https://consult.gov.im/cabinet-office/town-and-country-planning-amendment-2026/
Those requiring support are advised to contact the planning policy team by email at [email protected] or by telephone on 686758.