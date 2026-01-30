Government agency Business Isle of Man has invited businesses to partner with large-scale food and drink event ‘The Big Manx Feast’.
The event, scheduled to take place on September 19 and 20 at Noble’s Park in Douglas, builds on the legacy of the Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival, which ran for 15 years and became a well-established fixture in the island’s annual events calendar.
Rebranded as The Big Manx Feast, the festival aims to further showcase the island’s food and drink sector, with a renewed focus on Manx ingredients and local producers.
The event will feature a programme of activities, including live cooking demonstrations by celebrity chefs and local culinary figures, family-friendly entertainment, talks, live music, and a wide selection of locally produced food and drink.
The festival is expected to attract approximately 10,000 residents and visitors over the two days.
The 2026 event will take place during Blein ny Gaelgey, the Year of the Manx Language, and will be themed around ‘Yn Mheillea’. The theme draws on traditional harvest customs and is intended to reflect the island’s cultural heritage.
Ahead of the festival later this year, Business Isle of Man is offering a range of sponsorship opportunities aimed at providing brand visibility and engagement.
A spokesperson from Business Isle of Man commented: ‘Sponsors can choose from a range of packages which offer standout visibility through digital screens, on‑site banners, branded zones, and inclusion across pre and post event marketing.
‘This is a unique opportunity for brand exposure in association with a high-profile community event, and direct engagement with thousands of attendees.’
To find out more information on sponsorship opportunities, businesses have been asked to contact [email protected].