The Isle of Man will welcome business leaders, innovators and policymakers from across the Celtic nations next month, as the island hosts the Spring Interceltic Business Forum for the first time.
Bringing together representatives from the Isle of Man, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Cornwall, Brittany, and Galicia, the forum is a conference designed to strengthening economic connections between Celtic regions, providing a platform for the nations to connect, share ideas and explore new commercial opportunities.
Hosted by government agency Business Isle of Man, April 16’s event has expanded to a larger venue at the Villa Marina after initial tickets sold out.
The event will feature a range of speakers, including representatives from the Scottish Business Network, Cornwall Council, Tramshed Tech, the Irish Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Lloyds Bank International.
The full-day programme includes keynote speakers, panel discussions and case study presentations focused on the biggest opportunities for the Celtic economy.
These include Artificial Intelligence, regenerative tourism (which is designed to improve destinations), maritime, sustainable finance, advanced manufacturing, as well as community and diaspora engagement.
Organisers say the forum will also spotlight the island’s strengths in engineering and manufacturing, aligned with the island’s advanced engineering and manufacturing strategy and action plan, which will include a spotlight on Albion Knitting Company’s successful relocation from London to Ronaldsway.
Minister for Enterprise Tim Johnston commented: ‘The Interceltic Business Forum is an important opportunity to bring together business and policy leaders from across the Celtic nations.
‘Hosting the Spring Forum underlines the Isle of Man’s role as a connected and collaborative place to do business, as well as a dynamic environment that encourages innovation, ideas and creativity.
‘We are pleased to welcome delegates to the island and to support conversations that will help shape future partnerships and practical collaboration across the Celtic world.’
Founder and chief executive of The Albion Knitting Company Chris Murphy commented: ‘The Isle of Man has a long tradition of craftsmanship and entrepreneurialism, and that’s exactly why Albion chose to invest here.
‘At the Spring Interceltic Business Forum, we’re looking forward to sharing how The Albion Knitting Company has built a globally respected luxury knitwear manufacturing business, consciously making the decision to move our business to the Isle of Man.
‘We've combined heritage craftsmanship with modern capability, flexibility, and trusted partnerships with leading global brands - and moving here has allowed us to continue to grow.
‘It’s also a great opportunity to showcase what manufacturing in the Isle of Man can achieve today.
‘Following the forum, we’re delighted to be welcoming selected forum delegates to our factory so they can see first-hand the skill, technology and people behind one of the world’s leading luxury knitwear manufacturers, and the role businesses like Albion play in creating jobs, developing skills, and supporting the island’s long-term economic future.’
Those interested in attending the event can sign up online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/isle-of-man-interceltic-business-forum-tickets-1977281195282?aff=oddtdtcreator, where the day’s full agenda is also available.