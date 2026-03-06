A provider of remuneration surveys and benchmarking services with an island office has has transitioned to new ownership under a private investment group led by Matthew Lawrence.
Over nearly three decades, the company has built one of the most comprehensive remuneration datasets in the Crown Dependencies, supported by long-established client relationships and deep market insight.
Polymetrix provides analysis covering base pay, total cash, benefits, and wider rewards packages.
The firm says its tailored reports, combined with experienced and practical interpretation, help organisations make informed and transparent decisions about remuneration to attract, retain and reward key talent.
Under its new ownership, clients will work with the same experienced team, benefit from the same trusted methodology, and receive the same high standards of service they have come to expect.
The transition has been carefully structured to provide stability while creating capacity for future investment. This includes continued development of technology, broader data coverage and enhancements to the quality, depth and relevance of its benchmarking services, all without disruption to existing client relationships.
A spokesperson for the firm added: ‘Polymetrix remains committed to delivering bespoke remuneration surveys and benchmarking reports tailored to each organisation’s size, structure and jurisdiction.
‘Alongside robust data, clients will continue to receive expert support to help interpret findings and apply them in a way that reflects their own context and priorities.
‘Existing clients can expect: Continued data confidentiality, pseudonymised data processing, Cyber Essentials certification and full compliance with GDPR; The same rigorous methodology and impartial market insight, trusted for pay, bonus and total reward decision-making; Ongoing service enhancements, including improved data-submission portals, expanded role and sector coverage across the Crown Dependencies, more frequent regular market updates, and deeper sector-specific insight intelligence.
‘This transition marks a new chapter for Polymetrix.
‘With the support of its new investors, the business is well placed to strengthen its datasets, expanding coverage across jurisdictions and sectors, and further enhancing the client experience. Importantly, the values that have defined Polymetrix, trust, discretion and analytical rigour, remain unchanged.’
Mr Lawrence added: ‘Polymetrix has earned its reputation through trust and quality of insight.
‘Our focus is simple: protect what clients already value, while supporting the team to build on that foundation. We recognise the importance of dependable and confidential market data within smaller, highly connected jurisdictions, where discretion and accuracy are essential.
’At the same time, we see meaningful opportunity to invest in the continued development of the business.
‘This includes strengthening the technology that supports data collection and reporting, broadening market and sector coverage, and enhancing the analytical capability available to clients.
‘We are committed to supporting the existing team and building on three decades of trusted market data, ensuring that Polymetrix continues to provide dependable, high-quality remuneration benchmarking for organisations across the islands for many years to come.’