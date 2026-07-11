Noel Edmonds is preparing to pick up a bucket and sponge and take part in a charity car wash in Douglas.
The former Deal Or No Deal presenter, who divides his time between his homes in the Isle of Man and New Zealand, posted a video on Instagram promoting the event, which will take place at the Isle of Man Business Park this Sunday (July 12).
The car wash is raising money for an autism initiative, with funds going towards a sensory garden room.
In the light-hearted video, Noel appeared to be practising his cleaning skills by washing his own car ahead of the event.
In the video, he said: ‘Oh, there you are! What? Well, actually, I'm practising.
‘There's a very big event at the Isle of Man Business Park in Douglas on Sunday - this Sunday, the 12th - and it's a charity car wash.
‘They've asked me to go along and it's a great, great initiative. It's an autism initiative and they're raising money for a sensory garden room. Fantastic!
‘Midday on Sunday at the Isle of Man Business Park in Douglas, and they've asked me if I might clean a car or two.
‘I think I'm going to need a bigger bucket.’