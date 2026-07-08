The wonders of the Isle of Man's underwater world will be on full display this weekend as the Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) Festival of the Sea returns to the south of the island at Port Erin Breakwater this weekend.
It will take place on Saturday, July 11 and Sunday, July 12, from 10am to 4pm each day.
Held inside a giant marquee beside the RNLI Lifeboat Station on Breakwater Road, the Festival of the Sea offers visitors a unique opportunity to get up close with an incredible variety of marine life found in Manx waters.
One of the event's biggest attractions is the famous marine mega tanks, where experienced divers carefully collect live sea creatures - including colourful sea stars, crabs and many fascinating species rarely seen by the public.
After the event, every animal is safely returned to its natural habitat.
Designed to inspire curiosity about the island's rich marine environment, the festival features a packed programme of family-friendly activities, interactive exhibits, hands-on learning experiences, games and competitions.
Visitors will also have the chance to meet marine experts, divers and conservationists, who will be on hand to share their knowledge and answer questions about the wildlife living beneath the waves.
From discovering the secrets of rockpool life to learning how healthy seas support the Isle of Man's wildlife, heritage and coastal communities, the Festival of the Sea aims to highlight the vital role the marine environment plays in everyday life on the island.
Organised by the Manx Wildlife Trust in association with Ocean Web, the annual event celebrates the island's unique connection with the sea while encouraging people of all ages to help protect its remarkable marine ecosystems for future generations.
Whether you're a wildlife enthusiast, looking for an educational family day out, or simply curious about what lives beneath the waves, the Festival of the Sea promises a memorable experience for all.