Ali Thomas and Jo Creedon will now join the board alongside current Director and founder Aalish Hannan who established Hannan Law in 2012.
Hannan Law – which has an office in Hill Street, Douglas – has established a reputation in as the leading family law firm in the Isle of Man and since 2022 has expanded into the area of personal injury law.
Hannan Law also provide advice in relation to criminal law, civil litigation and wills and probate.
Having qualified in 2003, Ali Thomas joined Hannan Law in 2014 with her initial role being to strengthen the practice’s already experienced matrimonial team.
She now undertakes all aspects of family law including divorce and financial settlements, separation agreements, co-habitation disputes, care proceedings and all manners of children applications. In addition, Ali undertakes civil disputes with an emphasis on contentious probate matters. Ali and Aalish are both qualified family mediators having trained with The Family Mediators Association (FMA) in 2016 and are members of the Isle of Man Mediation Network
Jo Creedon joined the practice in 2022 and today she is the firm’s Head of Personal Injury.
She has 17 years’ experience as a lawyer, beginning in the UK and then as a Manx Advocate since 2021. Jo is a member of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL), and has expertise in a wide range of claim types including high value catastrophic injuries and complex litigation on behalf of both claimants and defendants.
Aalish Hannan welcomed her colleagues to the board, saying: ‘Ali and Jo have both made a significant contribution to the growth of the practice, so they are ideally suited to contribute to the future direction of Hannan Law as directors.
‘I’m looking forward to continuing to work with them as we continue to use our expertise and experience to help all our clients achieve the very best outcome.’
Ali said: ‘Since joining the practice in 2014 I have seen the business grow steadily and strengthen the collective expertise we offer in all of the areas we focus on.
‘I am excited to see the continued growth of the business in the future.’
Speaking about her appointment, Jo said: ‘I am delighted to join the Board and look forward to continuing to support our clients in accessing the justice they deserve and further developing our personal injury team.’