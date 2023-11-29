Actuary Kelvin Revere has been promoted to a new role.
He has been appointed as the IFGL group actuary and the appointed actuary for RL360 Insurance Company and RL360 Life Insurance Company, with his new role taking effect from New Year’s Eve.
The company is based in the business park on the outskirts of Douglas.
Mr Revere has 25 years’ actuarial experience within on-shore and off-shore life companies.
He began his career with Guardian Financial Services in 1998, based in Lytham St Anne’s. He moved to Royal Liver Assurance in 2005 where he held the role of Actuarial Governance and Risk Manager ahead of moving to the Isle of Man.
Since joining the IFGL Group in 2010, Mr Revere has held the roles of Head of Actuarial and Chief Actuary prior to his appointment to the Executive team as the Group Actuary and Appointed Actuary.
He takes over his new role following the retirement of Donald Macleod.
‘Working for the IFGL Group of companies has been immensely rewarding and has allowed me to contribute to the rapid growth of the Group, seeing it firmly placed as a leading insurance group on the island,’ Mr Revere said.
‘I am excited to continue this journey with IFGL in my new role and look forward to playing a leading role in the ongoing success of the group.’
IFGL chief executive David Kneeshaw said: ‘It is a pleasure to welcome Kelvin to the IFGL executive team in his new role. He has a strong history with the group, having been an integral part of our growth in recent years, particularly since the management buyout in 2013.’
Outside of work, Mr Revere is married with two young children.
He is a keen cyclist and walker, having completed the Parish Walk and taken part in the Lighthouse Challenge cycling sportive event.
‘Since moving to the island in 2010, I have been enchanted with the outstanding natural beauty of the island and enjoy being able to ramble and cycle in such a stunning location.’
