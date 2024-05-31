Douglas-based Audit and tax specialists KPMG have sponsored one of Recycle Collect’s vehicles.
Social enterprise Recycle Collect Limited has provided a kerbside recycling service to areas outside of Douglas for more than two years, collecting cans, paper, glass, cardboard, plastic and cartons.
Considerable support has been shown by the public for the enterprise, with a growing private customer base, leading to the team now working together with three local authorities to provide a more sustainable waste disposal option to their residents.
The two businesses say they are working together to encourage and increase recycling in the island. Clara Isaac from Recycle Collect said: ‘Working with likeminded businesses in the island, such as KPMG, plays an important part in raising awareness of the need for more sustainable and accessible waste disposal solutions here in the Isle of Man.
‘Recycle Collect’s kerbside collections make recycling easy and convenient for everyone and in the last 12 months we have collected 165 tonnes of recyclables. We are delighted to announce our collaboration with KPMG to help create a more sustainable island.’
Nick Quayle, partner at KPMG in the Crown Dependencies added: ‘Working with Recycle Collect is one way in which we’re taking proactive steps towards sustainability.
‘We want to practice what we preach and lead by example, by investing in initiatives that make a positive impact on both local and global levels.
‘Collaborative efforts like these are crucial for promoting environmental responsibility and creating a cleaner, greener future for our communities.’