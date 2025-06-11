The Isle of Man TT Access Road, which runs parallel to Peel Road near the Quarterbridge, will be shut from Monday, June 23 to Monday, July 7.
The closure, announced by the Department of Infrastructure, will be in place throughout the two-week period and will apply to both vehicles and pedestrians.
The route links the inside and outside of the Isle of Man TT course during the annual festival and recently underwent what were described as ‘essential works’ ahead of this year’s event.
These included carriageway repairs, new line markings and verge maintenance to ensure the road remained ‘safe and functional’.