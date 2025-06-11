Looky’s Darts, located within the Best Western Palace Hotel next to the Casino and near to Looky’s Lounge Bar, will launch on Friday (June 13).
The facility is inspired by a popular gaming craze sweeping the globe which combines the classic pub sport of darts and modern technology.
The venue is the latest development at the Best Western Palace Hotel and Casino, where Looky’s Lounge Bar opened in May 2023.
Lucas’s father, Brett Martin, runs the venue alongside other members of the family.
He said: ‘A huge amount of work has gone into transforming this space.
Explaining the concept behind Looky’s Darts, Brett added: ‘There has been a sea-change in people’s expectations of a night out.
‘Younger customers don’t tend to stay out super-late anymore, unlike my generation!
‘They also increasingly want more than just a meal and a drink when they do go out.
‘We think this will makea a visit to the Palace an all-round experience and links the casino space with Looky’s Lounge.’
In addition to darts, the new venue also features shuffleboard, pool, and access to the adjacent casino.
Initially, Looky’s Darts will open in the evenings, but from early July it will begin daytime service from 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays.
Although the current space is strictly over-18s due to its location in the casino, Brett confirmed that interactive darts will soon be introduced to the main Looky’s Lounge area to allow families and younger guests to join in the fun.