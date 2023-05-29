SQR Group Limited has appointed Shelley Langan-Newton as its new chief executive officer.
Mrs Langan-Newton brings a decade of experience in founding, launching and building businesses.
The company describes SQR as ‘a verified digital identity solution’, allowing users to centrally and securely manage their personal information from one free-to-use reusable account. The company’s headquarters are in Douglas.
SQR’s founder, Michel Dodd, said: ‘We are thrilled to have Shelley join the SQR team.
‘Her experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our business. We are confident that she has the vision and drive to take SQR to the next level.’
Mrs Langan-Newton’s experience spans various sectors. She was previously managing director of a regulated mobile telecoms operator and a co-founder of ManxIX.
As chair of the digital forum for the Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce, she also plays an active role in advocating for digital transformation and innovation.
She said: ‘I am delighted to join SQR and to lead the company through this phase of growth.
‘SQR is establishing itself as a trusted provider of digital identity, and I look forward to working with its talented team to launch in the regulated services and gaming markets, as well as expanding our offerings worldwide.’
