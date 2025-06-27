Sir Mark Cavendish described the renaming of the National Sports Centre cycleway in Douglas as the Sir Mark Cavendish Raceway as ‘a big thing for the future generations of the island’ during a special launch event on Friday.
Returning to the track where he first fell in love with cycling as a 10-year-old boy, the Tour de France legend told the Isle of Man Examiner he hoped the raceway ‘will inspire the children to become whatever they want to become.’
Hundreds of pupils from schools across the island gathered in wet weather to celebrate the opening, which included a timed ‘hot lap’ by Sir Mark, a mass ride-out with local children, and the unveiling of several new features, including a podium, a custom finish line, interpretive signage, and a giant woven banner bearing the quote: ‘I dreamed of being like my heroes.’
A large-scale mural featuring the names of pupils from every school on the Isle of Man was also revealed, with Sir Mark and his own children among those searching for their names.
‘Inspiring young people, and my own children, to follow their passions is my motivation,’ he said.
‘When I first came here as a boy, I found a place where I could ride, race, make friends, and fall in love with cycling. I’ve never forgotten that.’
Dot Tilbury MBE helped coach a young Mark Cavendish in his early days, and on Friday morning she was on the mic, commentating on the official opening.
The 40-year-old Manxman, who made history last year by becoming the most successful Tour de France stage winner with 35 victories and 135 career wins, credited the island’s facilities and support for helping launch his career.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said the renamed raceway honours ‘the legacy of a Manx boy who became the greatest of all time’ and would continue to inspire new generations.