The cost of an Isle of Man passport will increase from the start of August.
The changes will apply to all new applications, renewals and replacement passports from the first of that month.
These changes realign the Isle of Man Variant British Passport with fees set by HM Passport Office in April this year.
From August 1 the adult standard renewal application fee will increase from £107 to £115.50, the same as the UK postal service application fee.
The full list of new fees is set out below:
Adult - Standard £107 rising to £115.50
Adult - Express £190.50 to £205.50
Adult - Emergency £234.50 to £253
Child - Standard £74 to £80
Child - Express £157.50 to £170
Child - Emergency £201.50 to £217.50
Born before September 2 1929 - Standard Nil
Born before September 2, 1929 - Express £83.50 to £90
Born before September 2,1929 - Emergency £127.50 to £137.50.
The government is urging passport holders to check the validity of their passports early, to avoid any inconvenience or processing delay, to allow time to complete new application forms and obtain photos or other supporting documentation.
There is a current delay to standard passport applications because of technical issues affecting processing systems.
As a result, they are taking longer than the published 20 working days to process.
Emergency travel documents will continue to be delivered within 24 hours and the express service with five working days.
For more information, visit the government’s passports webpage, call 685208 or email [email protected]
The government’s Passport Office Public counters on the Ground Floor of Government Offices on Bucks Road in Douglas are open Monday to Friday 10am to 2pm.
Amendments to application fees for both immigration and nationality services will also come into effect on August 1 – again in line with corresponding fee structures in the UK.