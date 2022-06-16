Lexicon closes after 86 years

Lexicon Bookshop in Strand Street will be closing its doors after more than eight decades in business.

The owners have announced on social media that the shop, which specialises in local books, DVDs, gifts, models and TT memorabilia, will shut for the final time on July 2.

A statement said: ‘We would like to wholeheartedly thank all of our loyal customers who have supported the business over the past 86 years.

‘We wish you all good health and happiness in the years ahead.

‘It has been a pleasure to have been of service to our island community.’

Founded in 1936, the shop has been a stalwart of the Douglas high street for 86 years.

A sale has started with items starting at half-price (unless they are marked lower) for all its remaining stock.

This includes books, the Wrendale gift range, stationery, models, Rennie Mac stained glass mirrors and many other gift items.

The owners suggested it would be the ideal chance to pick up a bargain for Father’s Day on Sunday.

A number of display cabinets are also now for sale.

There will also be a further sale of display materials and office furniture in a few days time.