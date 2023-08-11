Finance sector company Canaccord Genuity has promoted Victoria Liddle to head of compliance for the Crown Dependencies (Guernsey, Isle of Man, and Jersey).
In her new senior role, she joins the international leadership team, heading up the Canaccord Genuity compliance function in the Crown Dependencies and overseeing a team of 11.
Liddle has more than 25 years’ experience working in the investment industry and is a Chartered Fellow of the Securities Institute.
She has worked at Canaccord in the Isle of Man for six years and is co-lead of the Canaccord Genuity Working Family Network.
Anna Trickey, group head of legal and compliance, said: ‘I am delighted that we have been able to promote Victoria to lead our compliance team in the Crown Dependencies.
‘It is particularly pleasing because it underpins our strength in nurturing highly skilled people within the business, as well as our commitment to fostering a diverse workforce.’
