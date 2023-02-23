Lloyds Pharmacy has confirmed that it will stay in its Shoprite locations despite pulling out of Sainsbury’s in the UK.
A Lloyds spokesperson said: ‘Lloyds Pharmacy has agreed that pharmacy services will be withdrawn from all Sainsbury’s stores over the course of 2023.
They also said that this relates to ‘counters in Sainsbury’s branches only. There are none in the Isle of Man'.
Talking about the decision in the UK, the chief executive of Lloyds Pharmacy Kevin Birch said: ‘This decision has not been an easy one and we understand that our patients and customers may have questions about how the change will affect them.
‘We would like to thank them for their continued support and assure them that we are committed to providing a smooth transition over the coming months.’