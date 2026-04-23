Financial advisers MAC Group has made a series of internal promotions within its Douglas office.
Emma Quayle has been promoted to the role of pensions manager at MAC Financial Pension Trustees Limited (MFPT).
Emma joined the firm in 2017 and brings extensive experience across both MAC Financial Limited (MAC Financial) and MFPT.
A spokesperson for the firm said: ‘In her new role, Emma is responsible for the compliant and efficient administration of pension schemes, working closely with independent financial advisers and service providers to deliver high-quality service and a strong member experience, while maintaining consistently high professional standards across the MFPT team.’
Gemma Quayle has been promoted to client services team leader at MAC Financial. Gemma joined the team in 2022 and plays a central role in overseeing both corporate and private client services teams.
Detailing her role, the spokesperson added: ‘Gemma manages workloads, supports colleagues and ensures consistently high service standards. Gemma works closely with MAC Financial’s team of Independent Financial Advisers and the operations team.’
Kirsty Duke has been promoted to the role of group operations manager.
Since joining MAC Financial in 2016, Kirsty has held a number of roles which has helped her build a deep and practical understanding of the business, its systems and operational requirements.
The spokesperson said: ‘Kirsty will support MAC Financial, MAC Insurance Brokers Limited and MFPT.
‘She will be responsible for group-wide operational oversight, the delivery of strategic initiatives and driving digital transformation, helping to enhance efficiency and support the group’s continued growth.’
Commenting on the promotions, Ed Walter, director of MAC Group, said: ‘These promotions reflect the strength and depth of talent within the MAC Group and our commitment to developing our people.
‘Emma, Gemma and Kirsty have all followed dedicated career progression paths, and each brings experience, professionalism and leadership to their roles.
‘Their appointments are thoroughly deserved and further strengthen our ability to deliver high-quality service while supporting the continued growth of the group.’