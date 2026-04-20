She said: ‘Wilf was a commissioner for the best part of twenty-four years. Always true to his values, never shy of expressing his opinion and he leaves a legacy of great one-line statements that got his message across.
‘His local knowledge of Ramsey, the Isle of Man, coastlines and her sea will rarely be matched, and I know that Wilf will be part of our glorious Manx folklore in future years.
‘You will be missed Wilf, thank you for your service.’
Mr Young was first elected to Ramsey Town Commissioners in 2002 and went on to serve in a number of roles during his time in office.
These included deputy lead member for Parks and Leisure, deputy lead member of the Housing Committee and a member of the Housing Committee.
He also represented the authority on several external bodies, including the Northern Local Authorities Swimming Pool Board, the Yn Chruinnaght Trust, the Isle of Man Municipal Association and the Northern Traffic Management Liaison Group.
The commissioners described him as someone who remained committed to his principles throughout his time in public service and who was not afraid to speak his mind.
His long-standing involvement in local government and knowledge of the area were highlighted as key aspects of his contribution to Ramsey.
His passing marks the end of more than two decades of service to the town.