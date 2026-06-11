MannVend won the coveted Medium-Sized Operator of the Year award at the recent Vendies Awards, held at the Connaught Rooms in London.
The Braddan company also achieved second place in the ‘Best Family Business’ category at the annual event which celebrates excellence in the vending industry.
The Manx firm is is the longest running refreshments and catering equipment supplier in the island, with the family-owned business serving the Isle of Man since 1967.
Managing director of MannVend, Tracey Leahy said: ‘It is a true honour to be recognised in this way by our industry.
‘I am immensely proud of the entire team at MannVend and of my family, who established the business almost 60 years ago.
‘This award reflects the hard work, dedication and commitment of everyone involved in the company, and we are grateful to our customers for their continued support.
‘The awards recognise excellence across the vending and refreshment industry, making this achievement a significant milestone for MannVend as it continues to invest in delivering outstanding service and innovation to customers across the Isle of Man.’
The Spring Valley based firm traces its roots back to when Patrick and Brian Leahy founded Mannin Tea & Coffee, importing and blending premium products tailored to Manx taste.
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