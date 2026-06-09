A well-known Manx tattoo artist is marking three decades in the industry with the release of a new book sharing the stories behind thousands of pieces of body art.
Simon Williams, of Manx Tattoo and Body Piercing, has compiled a 31-chapter publication titled ‘Tales They Told the Tattooist’, drawing on his 30 years working as a tattooist in Douglas.
Rather than focusing on tattoo techniques, the book explores the personal stories of clients who have visited his studio over the years.
He describes the collection as a reflection of the thousands of everyday people he has worked with throughout his career.
‘It’s a fresh look at the tattoo industry and what draws so many people to permanently mark their skin,’ Simon said.
‘There are so many reasons, but all of them are valid and mark a moment in each persons life and history.
‘This is not a book about tattooing, but about the people who make the industry - the clients, and the thousands of everyday people who allow us to tattoo them.’
The book will be launched on Saturday and Sunday (June 13 and 14), at the Manx Tattoo studio at the top of Castle Street in Douglas.
Simon will be on hand during the launch to sign copies of the book, and customers purchasing a copy who can show a previously taken selfie with him on their phone will also receive a £10 Manx Tattoo and Body Piercing voucher.
‘Tales They Told the Tattooist’ is priced at £24.95 and will be on sale at both Bridge Bookshops in Port Erin and Ramsey from Saturday (June 13).