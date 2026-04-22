A growing community supporting women across the Isle of Man is celebrating a major milestone, as Level Up Club marks its first anniversary.
Founded by Ealish Corlett, the group was created with a clear vision: to help women thrive both personally and professionally, recognising that confidence outside of work can transform how they show up within it - and that career success can have a ripple effect across all areas of life.
Over the past 12 months, Level Up Club has grown into a vibrant and supportive network, offering a mix of in-person events and an online community.
Designed to feel welcoming rather than intimidating, it moves away from traditional networking formats and instead focuses on genuine connection, practical learning, and shared experiences.
‘For many women in their 20s to 40s, life can feel full on,’ Ealish explained,
‘You’re building a career, managing pressure, navigating relationships, and often putting everyone else first. It’s easy to lose sight of what you want and what truly lights you up.’
Level Up Club aims to change that by creating a space where women can reconnect with themselves and rebuild confidence. The impact has already been significant.
Members have gone on to collaborate professionally, work with coaches they discovered through the community, and even take their first steps into networking after finding the relaxed format more accessible.
In its first year, the club has hosted 17 events, many of them sold out, and welcomed more than 250 women through its doors.
Events have ranged from mindset and anxiety workshops to creative sessions, astronomy evenings and confidence-building experiences, all designed to combine personal growth with enjoyment.
Beyond events, the club also runs a weekly ‘PowerWomen’ series, highlighting inspiring local women and sharing their stories.
Whether it’s a business venture, a personal challenge, or a cause they are passionate about, the initiative aims to shine a light on the talent and resilience within the island’s community.
Ealish believes the success of Level Up Club reflects the wider strength of the Isle of Man itself.
‘There are so many incredible women’s groups here, and each one serves a purpose for different stages of life. It really shows what a fantastic place this is to live.’
Looking ahead, there are ambitious plans for the year to come.
Upcoming activities include group outings, seasonal experiences, wellbeing-focused sessions and collaborations with local experts and businesses.
The club is also preparing to partner with a charity supporting female entrepreneurs in developing countries, further extending its impact beyond the island.
Reflecting on the journey so far, Ealish said she is proud of what has been built in just a year.
‘I had no idea what Level Up would become when I started. Now, I feel incredibly lucky to have met so many inspiring, talented and kind women through it. There really is so much opportunity here if you’re willing to get involved.’
As Level Up Club enters its second year, its mission remains simple: to help women feel more confident, more connected, and ready to go after what they truly want, both in their careers and beyond.