Manx-born entrepreneur Harvey Lowe will discuss his business journey at a Startup Grind Isle of Man event in Douglas next month.
Lowe is the co-founder and chief executive of Arcube, a passenger intelligence platform and technology partner of Etihad Airways. He launched the business while still an undergraduate student and has since overseen its growth, including securing a $1.5 million investment round and an international partnership with the airline.
Arcube’s technology enables airlines to offer passengers tailored ancillary services through AI-powered analysis of hundreds of data points. For example, a passenger flying from a busy airport may be offered a fast-track security pass for their next journey, redeemable with loyalty points. The aim is to turn an inconvenience into an incentive to rebook, while increasing the likelihood of repeat business for the airline.
Lowe, who attended Ballakermeen High School before studying at the University of Manchester, co-founded the business with Prithveesh Reddy at the age of 18. The idea grew from their own travel experiences and their conclusion that airline loyalty schemes largely benefit a small proportion of frequent flyers, with most passengers rarely earning enough points to redeem rewards.
In their first year at university, the pair sent an unsolicited pitch to Etihad Airways’ London office. Lowe previously told Isle of Man Today: ‘It was a case of reaching the right person at the right time; we had full confidence in what we were offering, but breaking into the airline business is notoriously difficult. So a positive response from Etihad meant the world to us and reaffirmed we were moving in the right direction.’
Since then, Arcube’s platform has been rolled out in a pilot programme with Etihad, generating seven-figure additional revenue for the airline and increasing average customer spend by 10.3 per cent. The company has also raised £1.15 million in seed funding, co-led by Fuel Ventures and Oxford Capital Partners, and is in talks with 14 other airlines worldwide.
The Startup Grind event, sponsored by Atla Group, will take place on Thursday, September 25, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at The Boardroom, MannBenham, on Victoria Street.
In an informal ‘fireside chat’ format, Lowe will speak about his experiences in product development, fundraising, leadership and resilience, as well as the challenges and opportunities of scaling a technology business from the Isle of Man to global markets. The evening will include audience questions, networking opportunities and refreshments.
Startup Grind Isle of Man is part of a global network that supports entrepreneurs through events, education and community. The local chapter provides a platform for founders, intrapreneurs and business owners to connect and share knowledge.
Lowe’s achievements include winning the Institute of Directors’ Director of the Year award, being named in Gef’s 30 Under 30 list back in 2023, and receiving JCI Osaka’s Outstanding Young Persons award. He is also a gold medallist swimmer.
Tickets for the event are available at startupgrind.com.