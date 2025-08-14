Former television presenter Noel Edmonds will open the annual garden party at St Olave’s Church in Ramsey this Saturday (August 16).
The event, running from 2pm to 5pm, will feature stalls, croquet, electric trains and demonstrations, alongside refreshments and music from a harpist. Everyone is welcome.
Mr Edmonds, famed for hosting Noel’s House Party and Deal or No Deal, recently confirmed he has bought a home on the Isle of Man, citing the island’s ‘massive community spirit’ as the reason for his move.
Although speculation places the property in the north-east, its location remains unconfirmed.
The broadcaster, who mainly lives in New Zealand, attended the TT for the first time this year, calling the island ‘the Smile of Mann’ and saying he was ‘delighted’ to experience it.