After leaving London, the rowers headed around the south coast, then north through the Irish Sea – passing the Isle of Man’s west coast – then around the north coast of Scotland, and south along the east coast of the UK before returning to the capital. They braved many days of rough seas and navigated their way through Pentland Firth, the strait separating the Orkney Islands and Caithness which is viewed by seafarers as one of the most dangerous stretches of water in the British Isles.