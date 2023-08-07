Douglas-based Acclaim Limited helped support the female team who have set a world record for rowing around Great Britain.
The trust and corporate services provider were one of the sponsors behind Team Ithaca, who recently completed the 2,000 mile GB Row Challenge.
The six rowers – skipper Emma Wolstenholme, and crew members Amy L Wood, Emma Haxell, Clair Fennessy, Sandra Gates and Maggie Hodge – started and finished their epic journey at Tower Bridge in London. They completed the challenge in just 44 days and became the first team of six rowers, male or female, to complete it.
Sandra Georgeson, managing director of Acclaim, said: ‘We’re very proud to be one of Team Ithaca’s sponsors, and to have played a small part in helping them to complete this incredible challenge.’
After leaving London, the rowers headed around the south coast, then north through the Irish Sea – passing the Isle of Man’s west coast – then around the north coast of Scotland, and south along the east coast of the UK before returning to the capital. They braved many days of rough seas and navigated their way through Pentland Firth, the strait separating the Orkney Islands and Caithness which is viewed by seafarers as one of the most dangerous stretches of water in the British Isles.
The challenge wasn’t just about breaking records.
‘During their journey, the team also carried out research which will contribute to scientific knowledge about pollution and help conservationists to protect the marine environment. As a business which is committed to sustainability, this aspect of the challenge was a very important factor in our decision to support Team Ithaca,” added Sandra Georgeson.
‘We must say a massive thank you to the whole team for inspiring us and everyone else who has followed their remarkable journey.’
Acclaim supports the Isle of Man’s aim to be carbon neutral by 2050, is a UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man partner, and has taken a number of practical steps to reduce its carbon footprint.
The Mount Havelock-based business runs a paperless office, has upgraded its heating system, and is actively involved in tree planting with the Woodland Trust.
Speaking at the end of the challenge, Emma Wolstenholme thanked Acclaim and all of the team’s other sponsors for making their achievement possible, and added: ‘We’re absolutely ecstatic that we have broken the world record, and a little bit relieved that it’s all over. The British coastline is beautiful and I feel privileged to have seen it from the water.’