An investment firm in the island is fundraising to support a Tanzanian orphanage.
Capital International Group has arranged to buy the land it sits on as the lease was running out.
With the land lease for the Huruma orphanage in Arusha, Tanzania, running out, it meant the orphans living there were faced with the possibility of becoming homeless.
The children living at the orphanage are aged between four and 17 and have, in many cases, lost both parents, often as a result of aids or other life-threatening illnesses.
Recognising the ‘vital work’ the project does in the area, Capital International Group, based in Douglas, alongside the Woodford Catholic Parish in London, have arranged to purchase the land and buildings for the trustees of the orphanage.
In doing so it will help prevent the eviction of the orphans and secure the future of the charity.
Group chairman Anthony Long said: ‘I first visited the Huruma Orphanage last year on a trip to climb Kilimanjaro with my son Alex and some friends from Woodford in London.
‘Hearing that the children were soon to be evicted was devastating to me.
‘It was clear that the work that the orphanage team do is vital and the positive atmosphere they have managed to create, despite the situations the children are faced with, is truly incredible.
‘We decided there and then that, if we could, we wanted to prevent the orphanage from closing.
‘Six months later we successfully negotiated the purchase of the land and buildings and today we have a great team of volunteers preparing to travel out to Tanzania to work on upgrading the facilities and spend time with the children.
‘I’m incredibly proud of everything we have achieved so far.’
In September, Capital International Group is funding 12 of its employees (10 from its Isle of Man office, and two from South Africa) to travel to Tanzania.
There, they will be tasked with refurbishing the existing buildings and developing a small holding, with the aim of helping the orphanage to become more self-sufficient.
The Huruma Orphanage not only provides an essential safe home for the children but also assists the orphans with their integration into society as they get older.
It involves basic schooling, as well as vocational training.
Collectively, the team is looking to raise £25,000 to support the orphanage.
It’s hoping that the wider island community can get involved in supporting the project.
A raffle has been organised which will be drawn on July 28, with prizes including an iPad Pro, Steam Packet Travel Vouchers, a sea kayaking trip for two and many more.
The group has launched a webpage that details the project further, and provides links to purchase raffle tickets, how to donate, and more information.
There is also the option to sponsor a fence post for £100.
If a business should choose to become a fence post sponsor, the firm will give it a ‘shoutout’ on all of its social media channels and add its logo and details to their Huruma Project webpage.
Fundraising events for the Huruma Project will be taking place from now through to September.
More information can be found on Capital International group’s website.