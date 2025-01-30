Telecoms provider Manx Telecom has launched a new initiative aimed at strengthening its support of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the island.
The move comes as many Isle of Man businesses navigate significant technological changes, including the move to a full-fibre island and the decommissioning of copper networks, alongside the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI).
Head of corporate sales at the Braddan-based business Scott Bradley said: ‘Small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of the island's economy and community.
‘I'm excited to launch this dedicated function, especially during a period of significant transformation, with the shift to a full-fibre island and the rapid advancements in AI.
‘Our commitment is to support local businesses in navigating these changes and thriving. Together, we can achieve great success.’
The business success team’s initiative will be led by Sam Tipper, who brings a wealth of experience with Manx Telecom and a understanding of the local business landscape.
Joining him are Zoe Richardson and Dan Walker.
Sam said: ‘I’m delighted to lead this initiative and work alongside Dan and Zoe in supporting our fantastic local businesses.
‘It’s an incredible opportunity to complement our existing strengths with a sharper focus on the needs of smaller business, ensuring every customer receives the attention and solutions that they deserve.’
The firm say the new initiative is a key part of Manx Telecom’s ongoing commitment to innovation and partnership with island enterprises.
The team aims to ensure businesses across the island have the technology, infrastructure and guidance they need to navigate change and unlock their full potential in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
For more information, phone Manx Telecom on 633733.