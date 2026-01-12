Manx Telecom has launched a community engagement programme aimed at encouraging staff to support charities and community projects across the Isle of Man.
The initiative, called MT Connect, gives the company’s island-based workforce the opportunity to volunteer their time and skills in a structured and flexible way, while continuing to balance work commitments.
Under the scheme, employees can take part in individual volunteering by spending one day with a charity or community organisation of their choice.
In recognition of this contribution, Manx Telecom will return the day of annual leave used.
Staff can also volunteer as part of a team, with groups taking part in one-day activities during working hours, combining team building with community support.
Kate Hegarty, consumer and marketing director at Manx Telecom, said the programme built on the company’s longstanding ties to island life.
She said: ‘With more than 400 employees living and working here, we have an incredible opportunity to make a real difference. MT Connect gives our people the freedom and flexibility to volunteer for causes that matter most to them and to help our island thrive.’
The launch of MT Connect sits alongside the company’s existing Marg McGee Community Awards, which provide £20,000 in annual funding to local causes.
Applications for this year’s awards are open until October 31, with community groups across the island invited to apply.
Employees have welcomed the initiative.
Karen Watterson, who volunteers with Manx Breast Cancer Support Group and Mannin Cancers Support Group, said the programme made it easier for staff to get involved in causes they care about.
She said: ‘Volunteering has always been important to me personally, and MT Connect supports employees to give back, whether that’s helping a local charity, supporting an event, or sharing skills.’
Barry Dulson, who volunteers with Special Olympics Isle of Man, said the scheme recognised the value of community involvement and would help more staff take part.
Manx Telecom said MT Connect reflects its wider commitment to corporate social responsibility and supporting communities across the Isle of Man.