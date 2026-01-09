Douglas Rugby Club recently hosted the presentation of the 2025 Bronze Chough Award, recognising excellence in wildlife conservation alongside sustainable food production.
The annual award celebrates farmers who demonstrate strong environmental stewardship while maintaining productive and sustainable agricultural businesses.
Judging for the 2025 award was carried out in early September 2025, with four finalist farms nominated by agricultural organisations.
Over the course of two days, each finalist was visited by the judging panel, which included previous Chough Award winners Rob Cooil and Anna Kerruish; His Excellency Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer; and Stewart Kermeen, former farm manager at Knockaloe and past president of the Royal Manx Agricultural Society.
The judging criteria assesses a wide range of factors, including the support of habitats, flora and fauna; landscape and historical interest; soil management; waste and energy resource management; and community and peer engagement.
These elements are considered alongside the delivery of sustainable food production.
Two farms received ‘highly commended’ status: Will and Breesha Green of Ballaberna, Maughold, and Jim Caley and family of Booilshuggel Farms Limited, Baldwin.
The runner-up award was presented to Katie and Andrew Cooper of Kerroogarroo Farm, Andreas.
The overall winner of the 2025 Bronze Chough Award was Alan Clague and family of Ballalaa, Dalby, in recognition of their commitment to environmental management and sustainable farming practices.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Farming and Wildlife Advisory Group (FWAG) commented: ‘We wish to express our thanks to DEFA, who stepped in to sponsor the awards this year and the judges for generously giving up their time to judge.
‘We would also like to thank the farming community who have embraced the Chough Awards over the years through their entries and willingness to be judged and share farm details with the judges.’