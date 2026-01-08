Students at Castle Rushen High School spent the last academic weeks of 2025 spreading festive cheer in the community while raising money for local charities.
Year 9 pupils handmade more than 150 Christmas cards for residents of southern care homes, delivering them with biscuit hampers.
Events students organised a ‘Race for Life’ using remote control cars, raising more than £500 for Hospice Isle of Man.
The school’s Christmas Jumper Week and end-of-term non-uniform day supported Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man, a charity with longstanding links to the school, locally respected.