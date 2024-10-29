Manx Telecom is to introduce ‘quiet shopping hours’ to its Strand Street store during the Christmas period.
The move is aimed at offering a more relaxed and inclusive shopping experience for customers who may find the typical environment overwhelming, particularly during the festive season.
Nick Callow, head of consumer at Manx Telecom, explained the initiative: ‘We understand that for some of our customers, the usual hustle and bustle of Christmas shopping can feel overwhelming.
‘By making small but thoughtful changes to create a quieter, calmer atmosphere, we hope to make shopping a more comfortable experience for everyone.’
Quiet Shopping Hours will be held every Wednesday from 9am to 10am, throughout the Christmas period, starting tomorrow, Wednesday, October 30.
During these hours, staff will turn off music, dim the lights and, where possible, switch off in-store screens.
These changes aim to provide a more peaceful and accessible environment for those who benefit from a quieter space.
Mr Callow added: ‘This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to making sure all our customers feel welcome and valued when visiting our store.
‘We’re grateful for the feedback we’ve received from the community, which has helped us better understand how meaningful these adjustments can be for many people.’