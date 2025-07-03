Callum’s role at the Arts Council is all about bringing the music industry to locals. He runs ‘Music Pathways: Exploring the Modern Industry’, a free series of sessions designed to fill the gap beyond just teaching instruments. These workshops include tips from music professionals and draw on Callum’s own experience to help people dream bigger and chase careers they love. A standout moment was a virtual Q&A with Liv Thompson, bassist for RAYE, who shared insights on international touring and life as a session musician.