Callum Rowe has been playing music since he could walk. Now, with 14 years of live gigs under his belt and a degree from the Royal Northern College of Music, Callum is doing what he does best: connecting people through music. He’s one of the 2025 Gef 30 Under 30 Collaboration winners, supported by Robinson’s Food Hall.
Since October 2023, Callum has been an Arts Graduate Intern at the Isle of Man Arts Council. He juggles roles as a guitar tutor, professional musician, and community champion, inspiring the next generation of talent along the way.
Callum’s role at the Arts Council is all about bringing the music industry to locals. He runs ‘Music Pathways: Exploring the Modern Industry’, a free series of sessions designed to fill the gap beyond just teaching instruments. These workshops include tips from music professionals and draw on Callum’s own experience to help people dream bigger and chase careers they love. A standout moment was a virtual Q&A with Liv Thompson, bassist for RAYE, who shared insights on international touring and life as a session musician.
When he’s not busy being the local music guru, Callum teaches guitar for The Rock Project and Kensington Arts’ Music Mentors. Whether it’s a room full of kids having their first guitar lesson or affordable one-on-one sessions, Callum loves sparking that musical fire.
‘Music is a friend for life,’ he says, and seeing his students stick with it keeps him buzzing. He is also often found on stage with bands like Motherfunkers and Buncha Skankers or lending his guitar and vocals to tracks.
Music’s power amazes Callum every time. ‘I still find it mind boggling that listening to literal wobbly air can transport us right back to our best and worst times.’
For him, music is more than just tunes. It’s a magic thread that ties people together. That is exactly why he is so passionate about growing the local scene and helping others find their own soundtrack.
Callum’s biggest fan club is his family. With a century of live musicians on his mum’s side, it’s in his DNA. His parents have always backed his passion, even when it meant turning down more straightforward jobs. His brothers keep him grounded: one with serious work ethic vibes and the other with zen-like advice on mindset.
One piece of advice that stuck came from his RNCM guitar tutor during the pandemic, when Zoom lessons felt like the worst thing ever. The tutor said, ‘Whenever I feel down, picking up my guitar makes me feel better.’ That changed how Callum sees his instrument, as a therapy tool, not just a noise maker.
Right now, he is busy writing music, both solo and with a fresh local band called Loft 47. Studio sessions are on the wishlist, but for now, Callum is focused on putting in the work and seeing where the music takes him. Meanwhile, he is keen to keep boosting the Isle of Man’s creative community and help local artists get noticed beyond the island.