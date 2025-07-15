Marown Parish Day once again proved a huge success as hundreds flocked to Old Church Road on Sunday to enjoy a day of sunshine, fun and community spirit.
That’s all while raising more than £3,000 to support the Marown Memorial Playing Fields.
This year’s total was over £200 more than last year, with donations pouring in from across the parish and beyond in support of the vital community facility, which is uniquely independent on the Isle of Man.
Unlike many other recreational sites, the facilities in Crosby are not owned or maintained by government or local authority.
Instead, they are run entirely by a small committee of volunteers, supported by local sports clubs and generous community backing.
Organisers began setting up the field on Friday and were rewarded with glorious sunshine on the day, with temperatures soaring into the 20s and cold drinks and Davison’s Ice Cream in high demand.
Crowds gathered under gazebos to enjoy tea, scones and Manx barbecue food, with entertainment throughout the day for all ages.
Children’s sports, a fantastic art and produce show, and performances from Crosby Silver Band helped keep spirits high, while local legend Dot Tilbury once again returned as master of ceremonies, bringing plenty of smiles with her.
Support came from across the community, including Marown Association Football Club, Crosby Cricket Club, Marown Bowling Club and local businesses, all helping to ensure the smooth running of the event.
Lorraine Quayle, director of the Marown Memorial Playing Fields committee, said: ‘Thank you doesn’t seem enough to express my gratitude to you all for such a great day.
‘Everything was perfect and ran so smoothly.
‘I am so grateful for all your help and support. Have a great summer!’
To find out more about the Marown Memorial Playing Fields charity and to support future projects, visit their Facebook page or contact Lorraine on 472767 or email [email protected].