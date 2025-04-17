Douglas based cyber-security company SQR has promoted Mark Rodman to the role of chief technology and security officer.
Since joining SQR in September last year as security and infrastructure operations manager, the firm say Mr Rodman has played a pivotal role in enhancing security measures, strengthening infrastructure and driving innovation within the company.
A spokesperson from the Victoria Street business said: ‘With more than 25 years of experience in IT and cybersecurity, Mark brings a wealth of expertise to the organisation.
‘Prior to joining SQR, he served as head of operational security at Bumble, where he led initiatives to safeguard digital ecosystems and combat cyber threats.
‘Over the past 13 years, he has specialised in information security, focusing on building and designing blue teams to proactively defend organisations from emerging risks.’
SQR chief executive Shelley Langan-Newton said: ‘It’s been a pleasure and an honour to work with Mark in his role at SQR to date, his strong security background has already been a huge asset to us.
‘With this promotion, Mark will be leading the charge to drive our cutting-edge technology initiatives, ensuring that SQR remains at the forefront of digital identity verification and cyber security innovation to make the world a safer place.’
Mr Rodman added: ‘Since joining SQR, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside an exceptionally talented team committed to advancing digital security and identity verification.
‘Stepping into the role of chief technology and security officer, I am eager to build on this foundation, driving innovation and strengthening security in a space that has never been more critical.
‘At SQR, our mission is to make the world a safer place through secure, efficient, and inclusive identity verification, and I look forward to leading the development of secure and scalable, future ready solutions that empower individuals and businesses alike.’