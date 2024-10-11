Braddan-based Elite Group IT has appointed Martha Melling as business development manager.
She joins the firm from 3 Oaks Gaming where she was sales and analytics manager.
A spokesperson for the Elite Group said: ‘This role, plus earlier career experience in the gaming industry, means that Martha has a solid background in developing strong, strategic business relationships.
‘As Elite Group IT’s business development manager she will report to the head of commercial operations and her main aim will be to identify and secure new customers here in the island.’
Martha, who is a University College Isle of Man graduate, added: ‘Elite has a great team and an exciting product suite which offers opportunities to deliver competitive advantages to businesses in all sectors of the economy.
‘I’m looking forward to using my commercial skills and sharing product knowledge to drive sales for our exciting range of new IT services.’
Jayne Hartley, chief executive at Elite Group IT, welcomed Martha to the business, and added: ‘Martha is an excellent addition to the team and will play an important role in our growth ambitions for 2025 and beyond.
‘As business development manager she will help us to identify and engage new business customers to expand our customer base and form strategic partnerships within the Island’s business community.
Elite Group IT – which has its head office on Cooil Road – is a provider of connectivity, cloud, voice, software, IT, security and compliance solutions.